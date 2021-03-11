Doon segment gets Rs 98-cr projects

Solan, June 4
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that a government college would be established at Chandi in the Doon Assembly segment of the district.
He made a slew of announcements, including a divisional office of the Public Works Department at Patta Mahlog, upgrade of Krishnagarh sub-tehsil to a tehsil, Ayurvedic dispensary at Jadla and a veterinary dispensary at Sherla during a visit to Chandi.
He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 developmental projects worth about Rs 98 crore at Chandi, including drinking water schemes, a bridge, Ayurvedic health centre and road projects.
He also laid the foundation stone of a district forensic centre at Baddi to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore.
He announced to start a fitter course in the Industrial Training Institute, Patta, opening of new patwar circles in Dhakrayana and Mandesar panchayats. He said that Shasal village would now be included in the Jagjit Nagar patwar circle.
