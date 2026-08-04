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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Doon Valley School students shine at CBSE athletics meet

Doon Valley School students shine at CBSE athletics meet

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:44 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Students with their medals at the CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet held at Bal Bharti Public School at Fatehabad, Haryana,
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Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, once again brought laurels to the institution with an impressive performance at the CBSE Cluster Athletics Meet held at Bal Bharti Public School, Fatehabad, Haryana, from July 27 to 30.

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Prashant Thakur won the gold medal in the Under-14 high jump event with an excellent performance. His achievement secured him a place in the CBSE National Athletics Meet, scheduled to be held in October at Patiala, Punjab.

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Adding to the school’s success, the Under-17 boys’ 4x400 metres relay team claimed the bronze medal. The medal-winning team comprised Apaar Singh, Aniket, Aakarsh, Tushar and Divyansh. Their teamwork, determination and disciplined performance reflected the school’s strong sporting culture and commitment to excellence.

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Managing Director Rajeev Sharma and Principal Sunil Gangta congratulated the students on their outstanding achievements. They also appreciated the dedicated efforts of coach Jatinder Singh, whose guidance and commitment played a vital role in the athletes’ success. They extended their best wishes to Prashant Thakur for the forthcoming CBSE National Athletics Meet and expressed confidence that he would continue to excel and bring further glory to the school.

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