Doon Valley students excel at Science Congress

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 4

Students of Doon Valley Public School, Nalagarh, have excelled at the Children’s Science Congress held in the district recently. Principal Devendra Mahal said today that Abhishek Saini secured the second position in the Innovative Science Model Competition while Himanshu Chaudhary and Piyush Kumar bagged the top spot in the Senior Secondary Quiz.

Piyush Rana earned the first place in the Junior Science Activity Corner while Abhay secured the first position in the Senior Secondary Science Activity Corner. Mridul Chandel clinched the first place in the Senior Secondary Mathematical Olympiad while Rudransh Sharma bagged the third position in the Senior Mathematical Olympiad.

Doon Valley’s Managing Director Rajeev Sharma said, “These accomplishments serve as a testament to the dedication and commitment of both students and educators at Doon Valley Public School, reinforcing its reputation for academic excellence.”

