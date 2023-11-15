Door of public toilet broken, water taps damaged

Some miscreants broke the door of a public toilet at Jainchu Naun in Mandi a few days ago. Even the water taps there were damaged.

A sanitation worker should be deployed for the upkeep of the toilet so that the general public does not face any inconvenience in using it. Besides, the broken door and water taps should be fixed as soon as possible. Sanju, Mandi

Abandoned cattle on bypass pose risk to commuters

The presence of abandoned cattle on the Dhalli-Tutikandi bypass has become a nuisance for commuters. The cattle stand in the middle of the road and do not move aside despite repeated honking. It is even hard to spot these during foggy nights. Also, their presence at sharp curves increases the risk of accidents. Sunita, Mehli

Normal saline out of stock at IGMC hospital, shimla

the normal saline glass bottles used to administer chemo to cancer patients are not available in the shop next to the chemo ward of the IGMC hospital for over a month now. The patients' attendants have to run to private medical shops to get it. As it is a must for chemo, the hospital administration should ensure its availability at the shop at all times. Rajni, Shimla

#Mandi