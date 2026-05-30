Dope test of individuals to be made mandatory prior to joining government service: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed to make dope test mandatory for all individuals prior to joining government service.

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The CM gave directions in this regard here on Friday evening, while chairing a meeting of Administrative Secretaries. Reiterating his government’s zero tolerance towards drug menace, he said strict action must be taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of chitta (heroin).

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शिमला में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में विभिन्न विषयों की समीक्षा की। बजट घोषणा के अनुरूप चतुर्थ श्रेणी के सेवानिवृत्त कर्मचारियों की लंबित ग्रेच्युटी एवं अवकाश नकदीकरण राशि का शीघ्र भुगतान सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए। विभागाध्यक्षों को करुणामूलक आधार पर नौकरी के… pic.twitter.com/1WClp5IBDb — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) May 30, 2026

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Sukhu said the state government has launched a mass movement against chitta and was taking stringent action against the drug mafia. He added that protecting the youth from the menace of the drugs abuse remains a top priority of the government.

He also directed that all the departments must ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners as per his budget announcement. He also asked to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government could take an appropriate decision on these cases.

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CM Sukhu also sought information from all departments regarding vacant posts so that these positions could be filled at the earliest. He said the state government had decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

He directed the officials to compile information on trees uprooted or felled on forest land due to recent storms, so that they could be removed in a time-bound manner.

A special campaign for this purpose would commence from June 1, he added. He added that delays in removing fallen trees result in loss to the state’s resources and directed forest department officers to ensure their prompt removal and timely disposal on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretaries K K Pant and Onkar Chand Sharma and other administrative secretaries attended the meeting.