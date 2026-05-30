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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dope test of individuals to be made mandatory prior to joining government service: Himachal CM

Dope test of individuals to be made mandatory prior to joining government service: Himachal CM

The state government has decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT)

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:41 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu chairing a meeting of administrative secretaries on Friday evening in Shimla. (Credit: X/@SukhuSukhvinder)
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed to make dope test mandatory for all individuals prior to joining government service.

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The CM gave directions in this regard here on Friday evening, while chairing a meeting of Administrative Secretaries. Reiterating his government’s zero tolerance towards drug menace, he said strict action must be taken against government employees found involved in trafficking of chitta (heroin).

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Sukhu said the state government has launched a mass movement against chitta and was taking stringent action against the drug mafia. He added that protecting the youth from the menace of the drugs abuse remains a top priority of the government.

He also directed that all the departments must ensure early payments of pending gratuity and leave encashment dues of Class-IV pensioners as per his budget announcement. He also asked to provide complete details of applicants seeking employment on compassionate grounds so that the state government could take an appropriate decision on these cases.

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CM Sukhu also sought information from all departments regarding vacant posts so that these positions could be filled at the earliest. He said the state government had decided to fill 500 posts of Junior Office Assistant (IT).

He directed the officials to compile information on trees uprooted or felled on forest land due to recent storms, so that they could be removed in a time-bound manner.

A special campaign for this purpose would commence from June 1, he added. He added that delays in removing fallen trees result in loss to the state’s resources and directed forest department officers to ensure their prompt removal and timely disposal on a priority basis.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta, Additional Chief Secretaries K K Pant and Onkar Chand Sharma and other administrative secretaries attended the meeting.

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