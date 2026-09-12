Dora seeks a home after serving Himachal Police with distinction

After serving the Himachal Pradesh Police with dedication, five-year-old Labrador Dora is looking for a new role — that of a beloved family pet.

Dora, who joined the police force in 2021 and was part of the explosive detection squad, has been forced to retire on medical grounds after developing a chronic condition that has affected her ability to walk. Despite medication, veterinarians advised her retirement as she would no longer be able to withstand the physically demanding routine of police duty.

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During her service, Dora participated in several sanitisation exercises conducted by the police, including those undertaken during important events and VIP programmes. Her work involved helping security teams detect possible explosive threats and ensure safe surroundings.

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But there was more to Dora than her professional skills. Known for her playful and affectionate nature, she also proved her mettle beyond police duties. She won first prize in the dog show at the International Summer Festival in Shimla in 2024, adding another distinction to her service record.

The police now want Dora to spend her retirement years in a loving family environment rather than behind the gates of a kennel. Inspector General of Police Rani Bindu said Dora’s medical condition had affected her ability to perform arduous police duties, but not her ability to live a normal and happy life. “She can no longer perform arduous police duties, but she can be a great pet. Her medical issues hamper her physical ability to perform the job, not her overall abilities,” she said.

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Dora’s search for a home also marks a significant change in the Police Department’s approach towards retiring service dogs. Until recently, dogs completing their service were auctioned. The policy was changed two months ago, and retiring police dogs will now be offered for adoption to suitable families.

“Our first preference is police personnel, but members of the general public can also apply. We want our dogs to find a loving and caring family,” said Rani Bindu.

The police, however, will not hand over its retired canine partners without due diligence. Applicants will undergo background verification to establish that they have the resources and ability to properly care for the dog. An undertaking will also be signed before adoption. “The dog will be offered only after proper verification. We will also keep a tab on the adopting family to ensure that the dog is being raised properly,” the IG said.

There are currently 11 dogs in the Himachal Pradesh Police squad, comprising Labradors and German Shepherds. They are trained for explosive and narcotics detection as well as general human tracking. Police dogs normally serve for eight to 10 years, retiring either because of age or medical reasons.

For Dora, however, retirement need not mean an end to service. It could simply be the beginning of a quieter chapter — one filled with walks at her own pace, a warm corner at home and, most importantly, a family to call her own.