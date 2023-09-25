Double-lane traffic restored on Kullu-Manali highway

Our Correspondent

Kullu, September 24

The Kullu-Manali national highway, which was damaged due to floods in the Beas on July 9, has been temporarily restored for the double-lane movement of vehicles after about two-and-a-half months.

The road was temporarily restored for one-way traffic within five days of the calamity, but the commuters had been witnessing hardship in crossing the damaged portion.

On the strict directions of the administration to accomplish the job by September 22, the NHAI has almost accomplished the temporary repair of the 3,200-m damaged stretch in about 12 patches.

There are patches at Raison and 15 Mile where some work is yet to be done. The target is to restore double-lane traffic there within two days. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) authorities said the metalling of the damaged portion would be accomplished by October 15.

The improvement in the road condition is expected to boost tourism in the area. Local people will also get relief from traffic jams on the Kullu-Manali road. The Volvo buses, which come up to Patlikul (16 km from Manali) so far, will soon start plying up to Manali. At present, about 25 Volvo buses from other states reach Patlikul daily.

Hotelier Atul said the tourist footfall had resumed and it would pick up pace after Volvo buses started reaching Manali. Volvo Association president Lajwanti Sharma expressed hope that the number of Volvo buses reaching Manali would go up soon.

Hotel association president Mukesh Thakur said the occupancy in the hotels had started increasing and good rush was expected during the Dasehra season. A number of tourists from West Bengal were reaching Manali these days, he added.

Hotel bookings have started picking up in Manali. River rafting and other adventure activities have also started in the district from September 16. The district administration will organise a marathon in Manali on October 1 to attract tourists.

