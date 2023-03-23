Downpour disrupts life in Palampur

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 22

Heavy rainfall and hailstorm, accompanied by high-velocity winds lashed Palampur and its adjoining areas last night, disrupting normal life in many parts of the region.

As per the reports, Maranda, Holta, Banuri, Tanda, Rajpur, Gopalpur and Panchrukhi were among the worst-affected. Several trees were uprooted in these areas, blocking local roads and highways.

The vehicular traffic remained suspended on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway near Kalu Di Hatti for hours, after the uprooting of pine trees along the highway. Long queues of vehicles were seen between Maranda and Kalu Di Hatti. Later, the administration diverted the traffic via Mehaja-Sidhpur roads, before the traffic was restored in the morning.

NHAI Project Director Vikas Surjewala said, “As soon as I received the reports of uprooting of trees along the highway, heavy machinery was deployed to remove the trees. The traffic was restored to normal by afternoon.”

Power supply was also disrupted in lower areas of Palampur, but it was restored within a few hours. Vehicular traffic to Chhota Bhanghal was suspended after snowfall near Multhan, Bara Gram, Luhardi and Kothi Kohar. A number of passengers were reportedly stranded at Multhan.

No tandem or solo flights took off from Billing today. The administration has suspended all paragliding activities in Bir-Billing to avoid mishaps.

Meanwhile, upper reaches of the Dhauladhar ranges experienced unusual snowfall. The entire valley was in the grip of a cold wave. Rainfall and hailstorm caused extensive damage to various crops as fields were waterlogged. Mango and other fruit crop were also damaged because of the untimely rain and cold weather.