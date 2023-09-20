Downpour in Amb, potato crop damaged

UNA, SEPTEMBER 19
Heavy rain in Amb subdivision of the district for about four hours till the wee hours today inundated hundreds of kanals of standing potato crop.
Kewal Krishan, a resident of lower Andora village, who was crossing the nearby Swan river tributary on his tractor along with his son Amit, got stuck in the midst as the water currents grew stronger. Amit managed to reach the shore, while it took four hours to rescue Kewal Krishan who remained seated on the tractor. The driver and the tractor were rescued by the police and fire department employees.
A car got stuck in the nearby water channel In Gondpur Banehra village. The water channel had swollen due to the heavy downpour. The driver was rescued by the locals.
Amb SDM Vivek Mahajan said the rainfall was incessant and it left water everywhere. The Revenue Department officers are in the field, adding that the situation was under control now.
The SDM said water had entered shops and residences and pumping machinery was used at many places to drain out the water. He said people, stranded in places surrounded by water, were also rescued in Dhussara and Panjawar villages.
