DPR for channelisation of Beas ready: Minister Govind Singh Thakur

Our Correspondent

KULLU, AUGUST 16

The district level 76th Independence Day was celebrated as “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” at Dhalpur Maidan with great enthusiasm and fervour here yesterday. Education and Art, Language and Culture Minister Govind Singh Thakur unfurled the Tricolour and took salute from the contingents of Himachal Pradesh Police, the ITBP, the SSB, Himachal Home Guards, the NCC, the NSS and Guides and Scouts.

The minister said that 13 health institutions had been built in the district at a cost of Rs 14 crore. He said that the district hospital was recently ranked first in the state in cleanliness and was given a Kayakalp award of Rs 25 lakhs. The district hospital has been decorated with national award for its excellent performance in Himcare and Ayushman schemes in 2019.

A DPR of Rs 1,555 crore has been prepared with the help of the Central government for the channelization of Beas river, he said.

Thakur honoured gallantry personnel from various fields and organisations engaged in social welfare. Life Time Achievement Award was presented to Kullu Chief Medical Officer Dr Sushil Chander Sharma. Students of various schools and other artistes presented colorful cultural programs on the occasion.

