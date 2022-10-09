DPR of Una bulk drug park cleared: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 8

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said that the Central Government had approved the detailed project report (DPR) of the bulk drug park to be set up at Haroli in Una district.

He said, “This project of national importance will herald a second industrial revolution in the state, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.” He added that the Project Steering Committee of the Union Government today gave the final approval to the DPR.

Thakur said that Himachal had succeeded in getting prestigious projects because the BJP was in power at the Centre and in the state and both governments work in unison to usher in development and prosperity. “The state Government is committed to executing both medical devices park and bulk drug park projects in a time-bound manner so that the region reaps their benefits,” he added.

He said that the bulk drug park would not only ensure the retention of existing pharma formulation units in the state but will also be a step towards making India self-reliant. Himachal Pradesh Bulk Drug Infrastructure Limited would implement the project, he added.

The Chief Minister said that the total estimated cost of the bulk drug park project was Rs 1,923 crore and out of which Rs 1,118 crore would be funded by the Central Government while the state government would provide Rs 804.54 crore.

He said that the drug park project would give a boost to numerous economic activities in surrounding areas, inducing socio-economic activities such as allied industries, housing, education and commercial activities. The project would provide opportunities to young entrepreneurs, improved standards of living for people in adjoining five districts of Una, Bilaspur, Kangra, Solan and Hamirpur.