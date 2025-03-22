DPS Jhakri alumnus commissioned as Lieutenant

In a proud moment for Delhi Public School (DPS) Jhakri, alumnus Shivam Minhas, son of Raman Minhas and Devinder Kumar Minhas, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Indian Army. A distinguished student from the 2015-16 session, Shivam’s achievement highlights his dedication, perseverance and exceptional leadership qualities.

Expressing pride in his success, the Principal of DPS Jhakri stated, “We are thrilled to see Shivam achieve this remarkable milestone. His success reflects the school’s commitment to nurturing talented and dedicated individuals who make a positive impact in their chosen fields.”

Shivam’s commissioning is made even more special by his receipt of the Sword of Honour, awarded to the Overall Best All-Round Officer Cadet — a prestigious recognition of his outstanding performance and leadership during training.

Advertisement

The entire DPS Jhakri fraternity — students, teachers, and staff — joined Shivam’s family in celebrating his achievement. “We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shivam for his future endeavors. We are confident he will continue to excel in his military career,” added the Principal.