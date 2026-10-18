Dalhousie Public School students excel at district science, maths competitions

Students of Dalhousie Public School (DPS), Dalhousie, delivered an impressive performance at the Children’s Science Congress and Mathematics Olympiad, securing top positions in several categories, with two students qualifying for the state-level competition.

At the Children’s Science Congress, held at Government Senior Secondary School, Mehla, on Saturday, the school’s junior quiz team, comprising Rutansh and Akul, secured second position in its category. The senior quiz team, comprising Harsh and Vivaan, also bagged second position in the competition.

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Both teams demonstrated strong subject knowledge, scientific aptitude and teamwork to secure podium finishes in their respective categories. Their performance reflected their preparation and ability to apply scientific concepts while competing against students from other schools.

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The school also recorded a notable performance in the Mathematics Olympiad. Shaurya secured first position in the Senior Secondary category, while Kartiken finished second in the Senior category. Both students qualified for the state-level competition in Shimla, where they will represent Dalhousie Public School in the next round. These achievements reflect the students’ dedication and analytical abilities, as well as their enthusiasm for scientific inquiry and mathematical problem-solving.

The school management and faculty congratulated all the achievers and their mentors on their accomplishments. They extended their best wishes to Shaurya and Kartiken for the state-level competition and expressed confidence that the students would continue to perform well and bring further recognition to the institution.