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Home / Himachal Pradesh / DPS students showcase creativity at Carnival of Joy

DPS students showcase creativity at Carnival of Joy

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
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Delhi Public School students showcase their talent during a carnival in Shimla on Monday.
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Students of Delhi Public School (DPS), Shimla, showcased their imagination, ingenuity and practical learning through artistic creations, innovative models and interactive displays during the school’s ‘Carnival of Joy – School Fete and Exhibition’ held on its campus.

The vibrant event brought together students, parents and visitors for a day of learning, entertainment and community engagement. The participation of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) and ABHI School for Special Children added a meaningful dimension to the event by promoting women’s empowerment and social inclusion.

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Diviya Kumari, a cultural activist from Jubbal and owner of Woodville Palace, was the chief guest. Anil Walia, Pro Vice-Chairperson, DPS-Shimla, and Veena Chauhan, Headmistress of the school, guided the event, reaffirming the school’s commitment to holistic education and nurturing confident, creative and socially responsible individuals.

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A major attraction was the art and craft, science and mathematics exhibition, which demonstrated how classroom concepts could be translated into engaging, hands-on experiences. The displays encouraged curiosity, critical thinking, problem-solving and creative expression among young learners.

Adding to the spirit of empowerment, several self-help groups (SHGs) set up stalls featuring their products. The initiative provided women with a platform to showcase their skills, promote their products and interact with potential customers, highlighting the importance of grassroots entrepreneurship and financial self-reliance.

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The participation of ABHI School for Special Children further strengthened the inclusive spirit of the event. Its stall featured candles and other handcrafted products made by students, giving visitors an opportunity to appreciate their creativity and support their efforts by purchasing the products.

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