Dr Ambedkar remembered

Shimla, April 8

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) here today organised a seminar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

Member of the Dr BR Ambedkar Foundation, CL Banga, who served as a special guest, said despite facing many difficulties, Dr Ambedkar was able to complete his education.

“At a time when society was divided due to conservative beliefs Ambedkar, due to his sharp intellect, went to foreign countries and made the country proud. He was determined to remove the class system and untouchability in India as he had been facing these problems since childhood.

Banga said the biggest reason for slavery in our country was inequality and keeping this in mind, Dr Ambedkar gave the Right to Equality under Article 14 of the Constitution of India.

On the occasion, ABVP campus secretary Avinash Sharma said the ABVP had only one objective behind organising such programmes - to get inspiration from the great personalities of our country like Dr Ambedkar.

Avinash, while thanking the students for attending the seminar, said Dr Ambedkar created a sense of harmony in all of us and we should read his biography as well as the books written by him. “It is very important to read and follow his principles,” he added.

