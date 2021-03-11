Dr Chandel is VC of Nauni varsity

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 7

Dr Rajeshwar Chandel has been appointed as the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar. Dr Chandel was working as the Executive Director, Prakritik Kheti Khushal Kisan Yojana, Government of Himachal Pradesh. He has over 25 years of experience in education and research and hails from Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

A noted entomologist, he has been appointed for three years. He has served as Joint Director, Research, Senior Scientist, Entomology and Principal Residue Analyst, in the Nauni university earlier.