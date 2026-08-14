Dr Joginder Habbi honoured with Sangeet Natak Akademi Award

Internationally acclaimed folk artiste Dr Joginder Habbi has been conferred the prestigious Sangeet Natak Akademi Award by President Droupadi Murmu for his outstanding contribution to folk dance. The award, presented by the Sangeet Natak Akademi under the Union Ministry of Culture, recognises his decades-long efforts to preserve, promote and popularise the rich folk heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

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The award ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, where several eminent personalities from across the country were honoured for their contributions to various fields of art and culture.

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For nearly three decades, Dr Habbi has worked relentlessly to safeguard the distinctive folk traditions of Sirmaur’s Hati community. Under his leadership, folk artistes have performed on thousands of stages across India and abroad, giving Sirmauri Hati culture a distinct identity while remaining firmly rooted in traditional practices.

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His efforts have focused on preserving the authenticity of folk art by staying away from remixed songs and electronic musical instruments. Traditional folk instruments, costumes, songs and dances, including Sirmauri Nati and several other endangered folk forms, have been kept at the centre of his performances.

Dr Habbi’s sustained efforts to take Sirmauri Nati to a global audience have also earned recognition through entries in international records. In recognition of his contribution to folk culture, he has also been conferred an honorary doctorate by a foreign university.

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Speaking after receiving the honour, Dr Habbi described it as a major achievement not only for himself but also for the hundreds of artistes who have worked tirelessly to promote the cultural heritage of the Hati community. He expressed gratitude to the Himachal Pradesh Language, Art and Culture Department, the Sangeet Natak Akademi, Padma Shri awardee and noted Pahadi litterateur Vidyanand Saraik, as well as fellow artistes.

Saraik, Gopal Habbi and hundreds of artistes from Himachal Pradesh congratulated Dr Habbi, expressing hope that the prestigious recognition would give fresh impetus to efforts to preserve the state’s folk traditions and inspire younger generations to reconnect with their cultural roots.