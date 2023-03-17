Dr Manta appointed Principal of Nursing College

Shimla, March 16
Dr Santosh Manta has been appointed Principal of Sister Nivedita Government Nursing College, here. She studied from this institute and served as Associate Professor in the college earlier. She hails from Bhamnoli village in Rohru. She served for five years in Kotgarh and then in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, here.
