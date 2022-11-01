Dr Neelam Kaur bags int'l award

Dr Neelam Kaur, advisor, Healthcare and Education, Akal Academy, Baru Sahib, has been conferred with the prestigious ‘Excellence in School Education Award’ by the Republic of Mauritius for her contribution and dedicated services in the field of education and women empowerment in Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Dr Kaur has contributed to the formal education of girls from economically-challenged families for the past 25 years.

Literature conclave at Gaiety Theatre

DAV United Literature Conclave, Shimla Chapter, organised a Literature Conclave at Gaiety Theatre in Shimla on Monday. On the occasion, Classes XI and XII students presented a play on ‘World of Books’. The speakers on the occasion encouraged students to read the biographies/auto biographies of great individuals.

ABVP to take out rath yatras

The ABVP will take out five rath yatras across the state to make people aware of the importance of casting their vote. To make youth participate in the electoral battle, the ABVP workers will visit 500 educational institutions. The ABVP will organise nukkad nataks, rallies and use social media to raise awareness among youth regarding voting.