Dr Nishant wins award for TB research poster presentation

Dr Nishant, a resident of Ward No. 3 in Nurpur, has won the second prize for best research poster presentation in tuberculosis research at a one-day conference organised by Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences and Research, Amritsar, on Wednesday.

Dr Nishant, who is serving in the Department of Biochemistry at Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College, Hamirpur, received the award from Dr Sahiba Kukreja, Head of the Department of Biochemistry at the university.

Advertisement

The conference brought together researchers and medical professionals from various states and medical institutions. Dr Nishant presented his research on tuberculosis, focusing on host-pathogen interactions, genetics and molecular mechanisms associated with the disease. His presentation highlighted the potential of molecular research in improving the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of tuberculosis.

Advertisement

The award marks another achievement in Dr Nishant’s research career. He also received international recognition for his work in tuberculosis research in 2024.

Dr Nishant said regional medical institutions had a vast but largely untapped pool of clinical and research data that could contribute to discoveries of national and global significance. He stressed the need to strengthen research at the state and regional levels, particularly in tuberculosis, where India’s genetic and geographical diversity offered significant opportunities for scientific discovery.