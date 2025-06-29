DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dr Rajesh is state school edu board Chairman

Dr Rajesh is state school edu board Chairman

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 12:07 AM Jun 29, 2025 IST
The state government appointed Dr Rajesh Sharma from Kangra as the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education on Saturday.

Dr Sharma, a doctor by profession, had contested the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections as the Congress candidate for the Dehra Assembly constituency in Kangra district.

He was also in the race for the Assembly by-poll ticket from Dehra, held in June 2024.

However, at the last minute, Sharma had to step out of the race as, on the insistence of the party high command Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had contested the by-poll successfully.

