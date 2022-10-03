Dr Sikander Kumar’s appointment as Himachal Pradesh University VC challenged

New Delhi, October 2

A petition in the Supreme Court has challenged the appointment of Dr Sikander Kumar as Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) for alleged violation of terms and conditions of eligibility issued in the advertisement notice and statutory regulations issued by the UGC.

Dr Sikander was the VC of the HPU between August 3, 2018, and March 19, 2022.

‘Against UGC norms’ Was VC from Aug 2018 to March ’22

The petitioner has challenged that his appointment had not been made in accordance with the UGC Regulations

Petitioner Dr Dharam Pal Singh has challenged the Himachal High Court’s verdict dismissing his petition against Dr Sikander Kumar’s appointment as HPU Vice-Chancellor.

The High Court had said, “The petitioner has not levelled any allegation or mala fides against the members of the search committee. Consequently, when the search committee is taint-free, its expertise in making the selection is unquestionable, nor its opinion can be substituted by the court.”

However, the petitioner alleged that the appointment had not been made in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010, which required that a person being appointed as a Vice Chancellor must have an experience of 10 years as a Professor or 10 years of experience in an equivalent position. He alleged that Dr Sikander Kumar misled the search committee regarding possessing the requisite experience.

In his petition filed in the top court through advocate DK Thakur, Dr Dharam Pal Singh contended that the High Court failed to appreciate in proper perspective the fact that appointment of Vice Chancellor of HPU established under Himachal Pradesh University Act, 1970, has been done in complete violation of terms and conditions of eligibility issued in advertisement notices, UGC statutory regulations 2010 and the Supreme Court’s judgment in Ghambirdan Vs State of Gujarat.

#supreme court #University Grant Commission UGC