DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry highlights science behind future diets

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry highlights science behind future diets

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vice-Chancellor HS Baweja interacts with participants during an exhibition.
Advertisement

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, celebrated World Food Day 2026 on Friday under the theme ‘Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow’. The event was organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology (FST) and the Food Tech Club on the university campus.

The celebrations highlighted the role of innovation in promoting healthy diets, sustainable food systems, food security and entrepreneurship.

Advertisement

World Food Day is observed on October 16 every year to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. The day highlights the global challenge of hunger and the need for collective action to ensure access to safe, nutritious and adequate food for all.

Advertisement

University Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja was the chief guest, while Ajay Sharma, scientific adviser and consultant to the food industry, delivered the keynote address.

Prof Baweja emphasised the importance of healthy food choices and balanced nutrition in maintaining good health and preventing lifestyle-related diseases. He encouraged students and young professionals to explore entrepreneurship in the food sector, noting that food processing and allied industries offered opportunities to develop innovative businesses and generate employment.

Advertisement

He also stressed the need for safe and environmentally sustainable packaging solutions that preserve the nutritional quality of food products. He urged young innovators to combine scientific knowledge, technological advancements and entrepreneurial skills to develop solutions that benefit consumers and the environment.

In his keynote address, Ajay Sharma highlighted emerging opportunities and challenges in the food industry. He stressed the need to strengthen innovation, product development and sustainable food processing practices.

Dr Rakesh Sharma, Head of the Department of FST, underlined the importance of value addition, post-harvest management and efficient waste utilisation in reducing food losses and enhancing the economic value of agricultural produce.

A series of activities were organised to engage students and raise awareness about healthy diets, food innovation and sustainability. Prof Baweja flagged off an awareness rally from the Bakery Block to the Administrative Block.

The celebrations also featured poster and slogan competitions, with 28 posters and 16 slogans highlighting food security, nutrition, sustainability and innovation. Fourteen food stalls showcased a variety of products and preparations. An exhibition of products prepared by women’s self-help groups supported by the department was another key attraction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts