Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry highlights science behind future diets

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, celebrated World Food Day 2026 on Friday under the theme ‘Innovate Today, Nourish Tomorrow’. The event was organised by the Department of Food Science and Technology (FST) and the Food Tech Club on the university campus.

The celebrations highlighted the role of innovation in promoting healthy diets, sustainable food systems, food security and entrepreneurship.

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World Food Day is observed on October 16 every year to commemorate the founding of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in 1945. The day highlights the global challenge of hunger and the need for collective action to ensure access to safe, nutritious and adequate food for all.

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University Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja was the chief guest, while Ajay Sharma, scientific adviser and consultant to the food industry, delivered the keynote address.

Prof Baweja emphasised the importance of healthy food choices and balanced nutrition in maintaining good health and preventing lifestyle-related diseases. He encouraged students and young professionals to explore entrepreneurship in the food sector, noting that food processing and allied industries offered opportunities to develop innovative businesses and generate employment.

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He also stressed the need for safe and environmentally sustainable packaging solutions that preserve the nutritional quality of food products. He urged young innovators to combine scientific knowledge, technological advancements and entrepreneurial skills to develop solutions that benefit consumers and the environment.

In his keynote address, Ajay Sharma highlighted emerging opportunities and challenges in the food industry. He stressed the need to strengthen innovation, product development and sustainable food processing practices.

Dr Rakesh Sharma, Head of the Department of FST, underlined the importance of value addition, post-harvest management and efficient waste utilisation in reducing food losses and enhancing the economic value of agricultural produce.

A series of activities were organised to engage students and raise awareness about healthy diets, food innovation and sustainability. Prof Baweja flagged off an awareness rally from the Bakery Block to the Administrative Block.

The celebrations also featured poster and slogan competitions, with 28 posters and 16 slogans highlighting food security, nutrition, sustainability and innovation. Fourteen food stalls showcased a variety of products and preparations. An exhibition of products prepared by women’s self-help groups supported by the department was another key attraction.