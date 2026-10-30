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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tribune impact: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry sets interview dates for 15 posts

Tribune impact: Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry sets interview dates for 15 posts

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Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:05 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Sixteen months after advertising the posts, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has finally notified interviews for 15 subject matter specialist (SMS) positions, scheduled to be held from November 5 to 21.
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Sixteen months after advertising the posts, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, has finally notified interviews for 15 subject matter specialist (SMS) positions, scheduled to be held from November 5 to 21.

The delay in recruitment was highlighted in these columns on October 20, prompting attention to the long-pending appointments.

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The university had advertised nine SMS posts on June 3, 2025, and issued interview letters for June 18-20 that year.

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However, the interviews were postponed, reportedly due to financial constraints and other reasons. The posts were re-advertised on June 23, 2026, but interviews were held for only four positions, with the remaining postponed.

The latest notification has raised hopes among PhD scholars awaiting appointments. Under the state government’s policy, selected candidates with PhD qualifications will be appointed as job trainees and paid basic emoluments for the first two years.

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The 15 specialists are required in disciplines including agroforestry, vegetable science, plant pathology, entomology, food science and technology, and soil science.

They are intended for Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), including those at Chamba, Rohru, Kinnaur and Kandaghat.

However, it remains to be seen whether the appointees will be posted at these centres, as some earlier recruits appointed against KVK positions were reportedly posted at the university’s Nauni campus. The centres face staff shortages that have affected research projects funded by central agencies.

The university is also grappling with a wider faculty shortage. Only 233 of its 420 sanctioned academic posts are filled, affecting teaching, research and extension activities, including at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, Hamirpur.

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