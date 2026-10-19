Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry trains 49 Nepal officials, farmers in horticulture

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, has concluded a ten-day training programme on the scientific cultivation and management of horticultural crops for extension functionaries and farmers from Nepal, strengthening agricultural cooperation between the two countries. The programme brought together 49 participants, including 44 officials representing seven provinces of Nepal and five progressive farmers.

This was the third batch of trainees from Nepal under the collaboration between the Ministries of External Affairs of India and Nepal. The initiative aims to enhance technical capacities, promote scientific farming practices and strengthen knowledge exchange in horticulture and allied agricultural sectors.

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The training provided participants with an understanding of modern horticultural technologies and diversified farming enterprises. It focused on the scientific cultivation of high-altitude apple and walnut, mushroom production, beekeeping, food processing, commercial flower production and natural farming. Classroom lectures, practical demonstrations, field visits and interactive discussions enabled participants to gain hands-on experience and explore practical solutions to challenges faced by farmers in their respective regions.

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Addressing the participants at the valedictory ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof HS Baweja highlighted the longstanding partnership between India and Nepal and the importance of strengthening agricultural cooperation through technical exchange and capacity-building initiatives. He said the adoption of scientific farming practices could improve agricultural productivity, enhance the quality of produce and increase farmers’ incomes.

Highlighting the potential of beekeeping as an important component of diversified farming, Prof Baweja discussed the value of bee products such as royal jelly, bee pollen and bee venom. He also introduced participants to the concept of apitherapy and its potential applications. He encouraged them to explore nut crops as a promising avenue for agricultural diversification, enterprise development and income generation.

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Dr DP Sharma, Director of Extension Education, stressed the importance of adopting scientific methods of fruit cultivation to improve farm productivity and profitability. He said the effective dissemination of modern horticultural practices among farmers could create employment opportunities, encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to rural economic development.

As part of the programme, participants visited the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Station at Mashobra, Krishi Vigyan Kendra at Kandaghat and the Directorate of Mushroom Research in Solan. The visits provided first-hand insights into advanced production technologies, ongoing research initiatives and the application of scientific innovations under field conditions.

The participants appreciated the university’s efforts in organising the programme and acknowledged the technical guidance, practical exposure and support provided by its faculty and scientists.