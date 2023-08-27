 Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 26

All construction activities in Himachal’s rural areas that fall outside the purview of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act will soon be regulated by gram panchayats. These bodies will approve building maps to regulate haphazard constructions.

The move comes in wake of High Court directives that the entire state, including rural areas, must be treated as ‘planning area’ where building norms are applicable. The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department had sought the guidance of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department in framing the construction guidelines, which have been finalised. The draft guidelines are in the final stages. After consultation, these will be sent for the government’s approval. The court orders had come following the murder of an Assistant Town Planner in Kasauli. Though all 56 urban local bodies in Himachal are covered under 57 planning areas and 35 Special Area Development Authorities (SADA), many rural areas are witnessing rapid construction activity, be it in form of hotels, guest houses, real estate projects or educational institutions.

“The court had directed that we must bring all potential high-growth areas, adjacent to existing towns or popular tourist destinations, under the planning area so that construction is undertaken as per norms,” said KK Saroch, Director, TCP Department. As such, the TCP Department has prepared development plans of many high-growth areas so that construction activity can be regulated.

Many rural areas like Sangla in Kinanur, Fagu in Shimla and Sissu in Lahaul are witnessing massive unregulated construction activity as these fall under gram panchayats. By the time the area is brought under planning limits, the damage is already done in the form of haphazard construction. Attempts by the government to bring many such areas under planning area category have been met with stiff opposition by locals, who fear strict construction regulations.

“The guidelines for construction activities, being prepared by the TCP Department, will be enforced by the panchayats in their areas so that all construction is in accordance with the norms,” said Davesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, TCP and Urban Development.

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

2
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

3
Haryana Vikram Sarabhai space Centre exam

Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

6
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

7
Nation

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

10
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Will support TB patients, says IAF

DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme