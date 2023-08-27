Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 26

All construction activities in Himachal’s rural areas that fall outside the purview of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act will soon be regulated by gram panchayats. These bodies will approve building maps to regulate haphazard constructions.

The move comes in wake of High Court directives that the entire state, including rural areas, must be treated as ‘planning area’ where building norms are applicable. The Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department had sought the guidance of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department in framing the construction guidelines, which have been finalised. The draft guidelines are in the final stages. After consultation, these will be sent for the government’s approval. The court orders had come following the murder of an Assistant Town Planner in Kasauli. Though all 56 urban local bodies in Himachal are covered under 57 planning areas and 35 Special Area Development Authorities (SADA), many rural areas are witnessing rapid construction activity, be it in form of hotels, guest houses, real estate projects or educational institutions.

“The court had directed that we must bring all potential high-growth areas, adjacent to existing towns or popular tourist destinations, under the planning area so that construction is undertaken as per norms,” said KK Saroch, Director, TCP Department. As such, the TCP Department has prepared development plans of many high-growth areas so that construction activity can be regulated.

Many rural areas like Sangla in Kinanur, Fagu in Shimla and Sissu in Lahaul are witnessing massive unregulated construction activity as these fall under gram panchayats. By the time the area is brought under planning limits, the damage is already done in the form of haphazard construction. Attempts by the government to bring many such areas under planning area category have been met with stiff opposition by locals, who fear strict construction regulations.

“The guidelines for construction activities, being prepared by the TCP Department, will be enforced by the panchayats in their areas so that all construction is in accordance with the norms,” said Davesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, TCP and Urban Development.

