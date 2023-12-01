Draft of proposed corporation area for Hamirpur ready: EO

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, November 30

The upgrade of the Municipal Council here to Municipal Corporation is on the cards. This will bring nearly 25 villages to the MC fold and increase number of wards. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had hinted during his visits to the town that the council would be upgraded to a corporation.

The move to upgrade the council to corporation was earlier mooted during the Congress regime when Palampur, Mandi and Solan were upgraded but the proposal fizzled out with the announcement of elections in 2017.

Later, the then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was apprised of the proposal. People were hopeful of conversion of council to corporation as there was scope of funding for the development plans from the Centre.

It is learnt that some of pradhans of the adjoining panchayats have given consent for the merger for the proposed Municipal Corporation. It was proposed that all panchayats up to five km radius of the town would be included in the corporation area. These panchayats are Bajuri, Sasan, Mati Tihra, Duggha, Anu, etc.

The hope of the municipal council getting corporation tag got a boost with the installation of Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, MLA Nadaun, as Chief Minister. During his recent visit to the district, the Chief Minister had assured to bring significant changes in the MC.

Sanjay Kumar, Executive Officer of the MC here, said that the department had prepared a draft of the proposed corporation area for Hamirpur. He added that all data pertaining to the land and households had been collected and sent to the higher authorities. Manoj Minhas, president of MC, said that most formalities required for upgrading council to corporation had been completed and demarcation of the proposed wards is left to be done.