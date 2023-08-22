Drainage in road projects to be mandatory: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that drainage and cross-drainage in the construction of roads would be made mandatory. He presided over a meeting with all administrative secretaries on the government’s flagship schemes, Budget announcements and the announcements made earlier.

He stressed strengthening the drainage system in hilly areas, besides structural engineering. He directed officials concerned to expedite the relief and rescue work being undertaken in disaster-hit areas.

Sukhu directed the officials to take immediate and appropriate action on all flagship schemes and various announcements of the government in a time-bound manner. “All departments should speed up file work, as the government is committed to providing transparent and corruption-free governance to people,” he said. “I will hold Monday meetings to monitor the progress of all schemes,” he added.

He said that efforts were being made to facilitate people by introducing advanced technology in the functioning of departments. “Priority is being given to other projects, including the construction of Rajiv Gandhi day boarding schools, use of UV technique to provide clean drinking water to people, promotion of tourism and the introduction of robotic surgery in all hospitals,” he added.

The Chief Minister said that robotic surgery would be started soon at the IGMC, Shimla, and Chamiana Super Specialty Hospital in the first phase. It would also be started in Tanda medical college, Kangra.

Sukhu said that reforms were being introduced in the revenue, police and other departments to ensure transparency. The bulk drug park and medical device park projects were also discussed in the meeting and necessary directions issued in this regard. He added a provision of Rs 3,000 crore would be made for developing Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

