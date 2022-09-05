Drama competition organised

An inter-house english drama competition was held at Auckland House School, Shimla. The first position was bagged by Matthew House, followed by Lefroy House and French House, respectively. Reyansh Thakur was adjudged as the best actor of the competition.

Rose school emerges second

The football team of Rose Public School bagged the second position in the Under-19 District Football Sports Tournament held at Paragpur. Principal Sanjay Sharma felicitated the team members and coach Vijay Kumar for their performance. Three students of the school have been selected to represent at the state-level tournament.

Art, craft exhibition at JCB School

An art and craft exhibition was held at JCB School, Khalini. The exhibition showcased various models prepared by the students of Class IX and X. The models were based on subjects such as maths, science, social science, etc. School Managing Director and Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and encouraged them to excel in the field.