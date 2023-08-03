Dramatics competition held at Auckland school

Shimla, August 2
An Inter-House English Dramatics Competition was held at Auckland House School for Boys today. This competition was held among four houses; Durrant, French, Lefroy and Matthew. Students from all four houses participated with great enthusiasm and zeal.
The first position was bagged by Matthew House, Durrant House stood second followed by French House at third position. Gunagya Gupta was adjudged overall best actor.
A vote of thanks was given by Michael A John, Principal, Auckland House School for Boys. The National Anthem marked the end of the event.
