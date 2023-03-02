Drawing masters’ selection under a cloud

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, March 1

The selection process for drawing masters adopted by the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has come under a cloud. The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today decided to file another FIR in the paper leak case after receiving inputs from the Special Investigating Team (SIT).

The SIT has reportedly collected sufficient incriminating evidence of irregularities in the examination and selection process for drawing masters under Post Code-980.

The selection process was held to fill 314 vacancies of drawing master in government schools. As many as 971 candidates were provisionally shortlisted for document verification, which was completed on December 22, 2022. The HPSSC had completed the selection process but was yet to publish and announce the final results.

Renu Sharma, Additional SP (Vigilance), said that she had been informed about another FIR being registered in the HPSSC case. Action would be initiated after receiving detailed inputs from the SIT, she added.