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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Dress code for teachers, uniforms for students: Himachal plans changes in CBSE schools

Dress code for teachers, uniforms for students: Himachal plans changes in CBSE schools

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:50 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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Himachal to introduce dress code for teachers in CBSE schools from October 1
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Education Department to finalise a dress code for teachers and uniforms for students of CBSE schools at the earliest, along with a distinct colour scheme for the school buildings.

Chairing a meeting of the Education Department, the Chief Minister said the dress code for teachers in CBSE schools would be implemented from October 1 this year. He also discussed with officials the modalities for finalising the logo of the CBSE schools run by the state government.

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The Chief Minister further said that attendance would be marked three times a day in these CBSE schools to ensure discipline and punctuality.

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Sukhu said the state government was making concerted efforts to provide quality education to students in rural areas through CBSE schools.

“Students would be provided education at affordable rates in the CBSE schools run by the state government, whereas education in private CBSE schools was comparatively expensive,” he said.

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Sukhu said the state government had already appointed teachers in these schools. “The vacancies arising due to any reason in future would also be filled on priority to ensure that the studies of students were not suffered for want of staff,” he said.

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