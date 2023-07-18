Drive against illegal dumping of debris

Our Correspondent

Shimla, July 17

The HP State Legal Service Authority has started an awareness-cum-sensitisation drive to check illegal dumping of debris generated during the construction of roads and highways, said Prem Pal Ranta, Member Secretary of the authority.

He said the drive had been started on the directions of the Executive Chairman of the State Legal Service Authority, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan.

He said core teams had been formed at the district and sub-divisional levels by involving officers and employees of the Forest Department, NHAI, PWD, local administration, Pollution Control Board, Jal Shakti Department, Police Department and local bodies for planning, implementation and monitoring of awareness programmes during the drive.

Road construction companies will be directed to install clear signage and banners at project sites, outlining waste management guidelines and the consequences of illegal dumping of debris. During the campaign, the enforcement agencies will ensure that construction waste management guidelines, incorporating waste segregation, recycling procedures and proper disposal techniques were followed.

Construction companies will be encouraged to allocate sites for waste disposal, ensuring proper management and regular clearing of these areas and ensuring the supply of adequate waste disposal bins, containers and signage to facilitate proper waste segregation and disposal at construction sites.

