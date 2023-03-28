Drive launched to rejuvenate water bodies

Our Correspondent

Una, March 27

The Una district administration has launched a drive to rejuvenate and beautify dilapidated ponds and other water bodies that had played an important role in water conservation in the region.

After visiting three such sites in Haroli subdivision, Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said these water bodies had nurtured the local populace for many decades, besides recharging the ground water aquifer.

These ponds were also the social hubs for locals where elders, children and women used to meet, play or perform daily chores. After the launch of piped drinking water supply to the households, these water bodies got neglected.

The changed scenario has brought the focus back on these traditional water bodies, said DFO Sushil Kumar Rana.

Sharma directed the officials to beautify the areas on the periphery of the ponds. Rainwater from the catchment areas of these water bodies should be directed towards the aquifers to ensure water table recharge, he said.