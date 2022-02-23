Drive to check illicit liquor sale, 147 cases filed by Himachal Police

Shimla, February 22
The Himachal Police registered 147 cases under the Excise Act during a week-long campaign from January 31 to February 7 against the sale of illicit liquor in the state.
As many as 14,344 places, including roadside dhabas, eating joints and restaurants, were raided. The campaign was undertaken in the aftermath of the hooch tragedy in Sundernagar which had claimed seven lives.
The police recovered 1,050.416 litres of country-made liquor, 349.3 litres of illicit liquor, 803.9 litres of lahan and 58.9 litres of foreign liquor. Of 147 cases, the highest 49 cases were registered in Kangra.—
