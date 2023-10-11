Drive to check power theft in Nurpur, Jassur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 10

The HPSEBL has launched a drive in Nurpur and Jassur towns of Kangra district to check power theft and other irregularities by consumers. A team of HPSEBL’s technical staff led by Senior Executive Engineer, Electrical Division, Vikas Thakur conducted raids in Nurpur this week.

Thakur said that three cases of electricity theft, eight cases of using power supply from domestic connections for commercial purpose and 15 cases of running five or six connections (extensions) illegally on one supply line were detected. He added that Rs 3.40 lakh penalty had been collected from consumers, who were found indulging in power theft.

He said that an excessive power consumption of around 42,000 units was also detected. “The drive to check power theft and other irregularities by consumers will continue.” he added.

