Drive to check violations by school buses

Nurpur, February 23
The Kangra district administration will undertake a special campaign from February 27 to March 4 to ensure that private school bus operators follow all road safety norms.
Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said police, education and transport department officials had been instructed to monitor all aspects related to the safety of children in school buses. Guidelines had been issued for ensuring the safety of children in buses, he added.
Jindal said the private school bus operators must follow all guidelines regarding yellow paint on vehicles, writing ‘School Bus’ in bold letters on the front and the rear of the vehicle and availability of a first-aid box and fire extinguishers in the vehicle.
He said, “The school name and contact numbers should be written on the vehicle and a person deployed to escort schoolchildren. The bus driver must have the experience of driving heavy vehicles and two functional CCTV cameras must be installed in every bus.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya
‘They say ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’; people say ‘Modi tera ka...
India abstains in UN General Assembly on Ukraine resolution
Resolution, given its inherent limitations, would not have h...
Hindenburg report on Adani: Supreme Court refuses to gag media
Not going to issue any injunction ever against media, says a...
Congress authorises party president Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate CWC members
The decision to go in for the nomination mode instead of hol...
Radical preacher Amritpal Singh's aide Lovepreet released from Amritsar jail
The preacher's supporters, some of them brandishing swords a...