Drive to check violations by school buses

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, February 23

The Kangra district administration will undertake a special campaign from February 27 to March 4 to ensure that private school bus operators follow all road safety norms.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal said police, education and transport department officials had been instructed to monitor all aspects related to the safety of children in school buses. Guidelines had been issued for ensuring the safety of children in buses, he added.

Jindal said the private school bus operators must follow all guidelines regarding yellow paint on vehicles, writing ‘School Bus’ in bold letters on the front and the rear of the vehicle and availability of a first-aid box and fire extinguishers in the vehicle.

He said, “The school name and contact numbers should be written on the vehicle and a person deployed to escort schoolchildren. The bus driver must have the experience of driving heavy vehicles and two functional CCTV cameras must be installed in every bus.”