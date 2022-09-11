Drive to find active tuberculosis cases

Mandi, September 10
Under the tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, a 21-day ‘TB Active Case Finding’ campaign will be conducted from September 12 to October 2 by the Health Department in Mandi district.
Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devender Sharma said identification and prompt treatment of TB patients would be carried out through the campaign.
Sharma gave all the information related to the campaign and appealed to healthcare workers to make it a success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gurugram cops botch up probe linked to Chinese shell firms
MHA shifts case to SFIO