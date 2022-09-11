Drive to find active tuberculosis cases

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 10

Under the tuberculosis (TB) eradication programme, a 21-day ‘TB Active Case Finding’ campaign will be conducted from September 12 to October 2 by the Health Department in Mandi district.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Devender Sharma said identification and prompt treatment of TB patients would be carried out through the campaign.

Sharma gave all the information related to the campaign and appealed to healthcare workers to make it a success.