Drive to make Nurpur wards garbage-free

Nurpur, February 13
The Nurpur Municipal Council (MC) will launch a sanitation campaign in all nine wards of the town to make one ward garbage free every month. The garbage free ward will be developed as an ideal ward, SDM Gursimar Singh said this while presiding over a meeting convened at the panchayat samiti hall here today to discuss civic issues like parking and traffic problems in Nurpur and Jassur towns.
The SDM sought public support to implement the ban on single-use plastic. He said that a special campaign was being started to check its use. He added that the one-way traffic rule would be strictly implemented in Nurpur to deal with daily road blocks in markets. Besides, effective steps would be taken for better utilisation of the Municipal Council’s parking lots.
One-way traffic
The one-way traffic rule will be strictly implemented in Nurpur to deal with daily road blocks in markets. Besides, effective steps will be taken for better utilisation of the parking lots of the Municipal Council. —Gursimar Singh, SDM
On traffic and parking problems in the Jassur market due to the ongoing construction of a four-lane road, he said that necessary guidelines had been issued to the company concerned to take corrective measures. “Besides, instructions have also been given to officials concerned that water should be sprinkled twice a day to prevent dust from rising due to construction work,” he added.
Representatives of the Beopar Mandal Nurpur and Jassur, officials of the Nurpur Municipal Council, Pollution Control Board, police and the Revenue Department attended the meeting.
