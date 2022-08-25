Drive to register migrant labourers under way in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 24

The state police has started a campaign to ensure 100 per cent registration of migrant labourers and domestic servants. The drive is bring carried out on the instruction of DGP Sanjay Kundu.

As many as 5,341 migrant labourers and 132 domestic help have been registered since June 1, 2022 till date. The progress of the campaign is being reviewed by the police headquarters on daily basis. It is being taken to trace and prevent crimes committed by migrant labourers and domestic help.

The police said in several cases, after an inter-state migrant labourers commits a crime, he flee from the state. As a result, it becomes difficult to trace the suspect in the absence of a permanent address, he added.

At present, there are 1,14,654 migrant labourers working in the state, out of which 10,332 are from Nepal; 27,637 from Bihar; 45,813 from UP; 3,340 from J&K; 2,627 from Jharkhand and 25,265 from other states.

#Shimla