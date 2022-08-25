Drive to register migrant labourers under way in Himachal

Shimla, August 24
The state police has started a campaign to ensure 100 per cent registration of migrant labourers and domestic servants. The drive is bring carried out on the instruction of DGP Sanjay Kundu.
As many as 5,341 migrant labourers and 132 domestic help have been registered since June 1, 2022 till date. The progress of the campaign is being reviewed by the police headquarters on daily basis. It is being taken to trace and prevent crimes committed by migrant labourers and domestic help.
The police said in several cases, after an inter-state migrant labourers commits a crime, he flee from the state. As a result, it becomes difficult to trace the suspect in the absence of a permanent address, he added.
At present, there are 1,14,654 migrant labourers working in the state, out of which 10,332 are from Nepal; 27,637 from Bihar; 45,813 from UP; 3,340 from J&K; 2,627 from Jharkhand and 25,265 from other states.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30
Has been asked to appear before the SIT at Punjab Police Off...
Pakistani intruder shot at as BSF troops foil narcotics smuggling bid in J-K’s Samba
8 packets containing about 8kg of narcotics, likely to be he...
Sonali Phogat’s kin agree to autopsy, demand procedure to be video-graphed
Phogat's brother Rinku Dhaka on Wednesday claimed she was mu...
Sonali Phogat had called her sister before death; 'she wanted to talk on WhatsApp, but cut the phone and didn't pick it up again'
Sonali's sister said she had complained of ‘feeling uneasy a...
Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital
Police suspect it to be a case of love affair or personal en...