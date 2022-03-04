Driver denied shelter in hotel dies; probe ordered

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 3

The State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into the death of a person, who allegedly died due to extreme cold as a Naldehra hotel refused to give him shelter.

Acting on a complaint of the Umang Foundation, the commission directed the Superintendent of Police, Shimla, to file a report along with an affidavit by April 14.

A trustee of the foundation Vinod Yogacharya had sent a complaint to the commission on January 29, alleging that some tourists from Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, had taken rooms in a hotel but in spite of the biting cold and repeated requests, driver Surendra Chowdhary (42) was not provided accommodation in the hotel.

To keep himself warm, the deceased lit a fire in a tin and kept it in the car and died probably due to suffocation, chairman of the foundation Ajay Srivastava said.

Vinod urged the commission to probe the matter, register a case of culpable homicide against the persons concerned, inspect Corporate Social Responsibility accounts of the hotel and compensate family members of the driver. —