Himachal: Driver killed, 39 hurt in Mandi bus mishap

Mandi, April 4
An HRTC bus hit a hillside wall leaving the driver dead and 39 passengers injured on the Chandigarh-Manali highway near Pandoh in Mandi district today. The deceased was identified as Nand Kishor of Kotli in Mandi.
The bus was on its way to Shimla from Manali, when the driver of the bus lost control of it.
SP, Mandi, Shalini Agnihotri told The Tribune, “At the time of the accident, 40 passengers were on board, including driver, the bus. Some technical fault is believed to be the reason behind the accident. The bus banged onto the the wall in which the driver and the passengers received injuries.”
The SP stated that 31 injured were rushed to the Zonal Hospital, Mandi, while eight critically injured were referred to medical college at Nerchowk.
“Most victims were natives of Mandi and Kullu districts, while two tourists were Israeli nationals,” said the SP.
The SP said a case had been registered and investigation was under way to ascertain the actual cause of the incident.
CM visits hospital
- Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur visited the Zonal Hospital, Mandi.
- He promised every possible help to injured victims
- Adequate compensation would be provided to the family of the deceased
- Rs 2.50 lakh had been disbursed by the district admin as relief to victims
