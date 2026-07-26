Driver killed as car falls into deep gorge in Manali

A road accident in the Rangdi area under the Patlikul police station in Manali claimed the life of a 55-year-old driver on Friday night after his car veered off the road and plunged into a deep gorge.

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The accident took place around 9.50 pm near Rangdi when the vehicle, bearing registration number HP-35-6758, lost control and fell into a ravine. The impact was severe, leaving the car completely damaged and the driver dead on the spot.

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Hearing the crash, local residents rushed to the site and alerted the police. A team of officials reached the spot shortly afterwards and, with the assistance of villagers, retrieved the driver’s body from the gorge. The body was later sent for a post-mortem examination.

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The deceased was identified as Amar Nath (55), a resident of Dhamsoo village under the Haripur post office in Manali subdivision of Kullu district. His death has left his family and villagers in deep mourning.

Confirming the incident, Kullu Superintendent of Police (SP) Madan Lal Kaushal said a case had been registered at the Patlikul police station. The investigation was being conducted by Sub-Inspector Geeta Nand, he added.

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“Preliminary investigation suggests that the driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into the gorge. However, the exact cause of the accident will be established only after a detailed investigation,” the SP said.

The authorities completed the post-mortem formalities and handed over the body to the family members.