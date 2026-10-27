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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Driver killed as dumper plunges into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

Driver killed as dumper plunges into gorge in Himachal's Mandi

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:17 AM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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A dumper driver working with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) was killed after his vehicle plunged into a 200-ft-deep gorge at Havani in the Dharampur area of Mandi district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Nirmal Singh, a resident of Bilaspur district.

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The accident occurred near Baroti Primary School when the dumper reportedly went out of control and rolled down the gorge. After being alerted by locals, the police reached the spot and arranged to shift him to a hospital. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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The body was sent for a post-mortem examination, and the deceased’s family was informed. Mandi SP Vinod Kumar said an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident was under way.

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