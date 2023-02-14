Driver killed as tractor overturns

Our Correspondent

Una, February 13

Atul Sharma (38), a resident of Kuriala village in Una district, was killed this morning when his tractor-trailer overturned on a steep incline.

According to family sources, the trailer was loaded with sand, which Sharma was transporting to a construction site in the village. On a steep incline, the front wheels of the tractor lifted from the ground and it overturned.

Sharma was trapped in between the tractor and the trailer. Locals rushed to rescue him and took him to the district hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The police have registered a case. The body was handed over to bereaved family members after a postmortem examination, said SP Arijit Sen Thakur.