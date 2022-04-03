Drivers advised to switch to e-autos in Mandi

Mandi, April 2
Rise Up Foundation, an NGO, organised an e-auto demonstration for drivers here today to convince them to replace their petrol-run auto-rickshaws with electric ones to keep the city neat and clean.
Surender Mohan, chairperson, Rise Up Foundation, said, “The purpose of this demonstration is to convince auto-rickshaw drivers to switch to electric auto-rickshaws. After three years of research at the Indian Institute of Technology-Mandi, companies have developed an auto-rickshaw that can ply smoothly in hills”.
“To promote auto-rickshaws, the foundation
has decided to give Rs 25,000 as grant to the first two drivers, who will choose to purchase electric auto-rickshaws.
The use of e-auto-rickshaws for transportation will play a crucial role in keeping Mandi city pollution-free,” he said.
