Drivers jump the queue in traffic jam

The police should take action against drivers who jump the queue during traffic jams. Even as other motorists patiently wait to move forward, such people drive past them, making the situation worse and delaying the clearing of jams. —Lalit, Shimla

Speed up work on road near St Edward’s

The ongoing construction of a road near St Edward’s School in Shimla is causing frequent traffic jams, especially during the rush hour. The situation has been worsened by the fact that the school is a centre for the board exams. There is a need to accelerate the pace of work to ease congestion at the spot. —Rahini, Shimla

Speed-breakers needed outside schools in Theog

There is an urgent need to install speed-breakers on roads outside schools in Theog town of Shimla district. Sometimes children hurriedly cross the road to reach their schools even as vehicles are passing by. Thus, speed-breakers are necessary to ensure the safety of students. —Mahender, Theog

