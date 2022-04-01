Drone service for disaster management in Himachal's Chamba

Chamba, March 31
Deputy Commissioner DC Rana on Thursday launched drone service in Chamba district for works related to disaster management and Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping.
While interacting with mediapersons after inspecting drone training activities conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) at the historic Chaugan here, the DC said that four personnel from the Police Department, civil defence and DDMA were imparted training in drone operation for 15 days.
The service would prove beneficial for relief and rescue work and for GIS mapping under DDMA in the district, he said.
“Announcement facility is also available through megaphone, along with the facility of night vision in the operation of the drone, which is capable of carrying a payload up to 750 gm for 5km,” the DC added. —
