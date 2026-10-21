Drone show, laser lights to dazzle Kullu Dasehra

The week-long Kullu Dasehra festival, scheduled from October 21 to 27, will feature a diverse line-up of Bollywood, Sufi, Punjabi, Himachali and international performers, festival committee chairman and MLA Sunder Singh Thakur announced on Tuesday.

Thakur said the committee had curated a programme that would accommodate artistes who had performed during previous disaster-hit periods at nominal rates, local and Himachal-based talent selected through auditions, and international performers.

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The celebrations will open on October 21 with performances by Sufi and Bollywood artists Mamta Joshi, Rajeev Raja, Himalayan Roots and Abhigya Band. On October 22, Salman Ali, Divya Srivastava and Ayush will perform alongside local artists Pankaj Dogra and Birbal.

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October 23 will be dedicated to Punjabi music, with singer Kaka sharing the stage with Kumar Sahil and local singers Ajay Chauhan and Sunil Rana. The cultural evening on October 24 will feature renowned Himachali folk singer Kuldeep Sharma, Tatva Band and the police band Feet of Fire.

Rohan Preet, Ramesh Thakur, Anush Sharma and Lemon Band will perform on October 25. October 26, designated as Mohalla Night, will feature Sufi singer Satinder Sartaaj, local artiste Inderjeet and Firdaus Band. The festival will conclude on October 27 with a Pahari night featuring Thakur Das Rathi, Kushal Verma and Khushboo.

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Thakur said laser shows would continue throughout the festival, with programmes beginning after dark on October 22. A drone show would be held at Rath Maidan on October 24, which he described as the first large-scale show of its kind in Kullu.

A global dance event on October 26 will replace the earlier international carnival format. Participants will represent Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Thailand, Malaysia, Egypt and Sri Lanka, along with a student group from the United States and performers from foreign universities. Artists from across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, will also participate.

The chairman said 347 deities had been invited to the festival and that the district administration, police and other departments were working together to ensure smooth arrangements. He assured that no shortcomings would be allowed in the facilities provided at the camps for the deities.

Transport arrangements will include local buses and more than 40 Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) buses, around 35 of them electric. Rural sports events, a national-level volleyball competition, tableaux by Mahila Mandals and other activities will also form part of the celebrations.

Thakur said curtain-raiser events had been organised in Kullu and Delhi and appealed to the media to publicise the festival to attract visitors.

Explaining the change in the festival schedule, he said the representatives of Raghunath Ji had informed the organisers that, according to the almanac, the celebrations would begin on October 21 with the deity’s Rath Yatra.