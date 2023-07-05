Drone technology will prove helpful for farmers: Minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, July 4

A number of private companies put on display the drones manufactured by them at a state-level exhibition at Palampur Agriculture University today. These drones can be used for delivering medicines and in the agriculture sector.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Minister for Agriculture Chander Kumar. The minister said drones would prove helpful in increasing the income of farmers and horticulturists in the state. The use of drone technology could help in accurate of weather assessment, better irrigation, effective spraying of pesticides, monitoring of crop health etc, he said.

He said the scientists of the agricultural university must emphasise on research in this field. Meaningful steps should also be taken to take research from the laboratory to the fields so that farmers could benefit, he said.

The minister said Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh was keen on adopting drone technology and this festival was a step in that direction. He said drone training had been started at the ITI-Shahpur and drone mechanic courses would soon be started at 11 other ITIs across the state.

Chief Parliamentary Secretary, Education and Urban Development, Ashish Butail said the use of drone technology would be beneficial for the state. This would be helpful in the mapping and other development work undertaken by the Palampur Municipal Corporation. Farmers and tea garden owners should use drones by forming clusters for spraying insecticides and planting seeds.

Butail said the use of drone technology should be maximised in all departments so that work could be expedited. He said the Department of Information Technology was doing commendable work to ensure that Himachal became the first state in the country to use drone technology.

Secretary, Digital Technology and Governance, Dr Abhishek Jain welcomed the chief guest and gave detailed information about the Himachal Drone Conclave.

Emphasis on research